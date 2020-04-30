They think they're immune to Covid-19: NW MEC on villagers not complying with lockdown rules

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - North West MEC for Department of Community Safety and Transport Management Sello Lehari has raised concerns about the non-compliance of some villagers in the North West during the Covid-19 lockdown. A disturbed Lehari said there was a need to strengthen law enforcement to ensure that people in villages comply to regulations saying they seem to be ignorant of complying as they think they're immune to the virus. The MEC made that observation while leading the distribution of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) in the Kagisano-Molopo and Mamusa Municipalities on Wednesday. Lehari was accompanied by Kagisano-Molopo mayor Segomotso Mere and Ganyesa Police Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Batshameki and mayor of Mamusa Maunicipality Gotsilekgosi Batsi while taking a Covid-19 compliance inspection tour to the nearby shopping complex where they all observed the high rate of noncompliance. “Generally there is noncompliance to Covid-19 lockdown regulations in villages because people may be thinking that they are far from towns and they are immune to infection. This is wrong, all of us must comply and be safe,” said Lehari.

He also said the lack of physical distancing among shoppers and commuters in general was "quite disturbing".

Mere encouraged public transport operators to comply and ensure that they maintain social distancing at the ranks and shoppers were continuously encouraged to keep social distancing, regularly wash their hands, wear gloves and face masks.

On the other hand, Batsi said he appreciated the department’s intervention by handing over PPE’s to public transport operators with an objective of reducing the spread of Covid-19.

He emphasized to taxi operators that they need to set aside their differences at this stage and focus on the fight against the invisible killer virus.

The same call was echoed by South African National Taxi Council's provincial representative, Velakhe Naphakade, who pleaded with the operators not to increase taxi fares, saying the government would at a later stage compensate them for the loss of income incurred during the pandemic.

He also reminded operators that it is in their interests to comply with the operational hours and align themselves with lockdown restrictions.

The Star