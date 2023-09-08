They want us to die so bad, says Ambitiouz Entertainment as they face backlash

One of the country’s most renowned local record labels, Ambitiouz Entertainment, is fighting to keep its name clean after claims that it was shutting down due to financial woes.

The label took to social media to slam the allegations that were doing rounds online, revealing that they are still standing strong. The statement also clarified the rumours about the imminent closure, pointing out that people were merely spreading lies. “Greetings to our beloved fans, supporters, and to those who've been eagerly waiting for our ‘’downfall’’ with a bowl of popcorn in hand. We regret to inform you that you might need to stock up on more popcorn because Ambitiouz Entertainment isn't going anywhere.

“In fact, we're just getting started. “It's come to our attention that there are whispers and rumours of our imminent closure. To those who've been spreading these tales, we'd like to offer a heartfelt ‘’Nice try!’’ We're saddened to report that if you were hoping for our exit, you'll have to deal with our fabulousness for at least another decade. We know it's tough. But hang in there. Moving right along, for those who aren't exactly our biggest fans, we have some ‘’bad’’ news.” The statement further revealed that there is an important announcement that will be made today.

“This Friday, we're about to drop an announcement that will not just shake but revolutionise the SA music industry. If you thought you had reasons to be envious before, brace yourselves. By Friday, your envy meter might just break. We'd apologise in advance, but we're too busy planning our next big move. “In conclusion, to our supporters, thank you for always believing in us. To our critics, we refer you to section 5 of the Euphonic Act of 2016. And to everyone, remember: ‘’The story always continues.” Known to be once home to household names such as Sjava, Amanda Black, Blaq Diamond, Emtee, and Miss Pru, the record has been dragged on social media after many of its artists left them.