The principal of Pastoral centre pre-school and creche Magdeline Maladla, stand at her office were thieves broke into and stole food parcel and other items, the creche caters for almost 130 pupils in Kliptown. Picture: Itumeleng English Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Services at a Kliptown nursery school in Soweto have been paralysed after it was robbed of office computers, food and stationery for its 130 children. Staff members of Pastoral Centre Preschool and Crèche arrived at the facility to find the office and rest of the school had been completely trashed by the criminals.

The school, which caters for 130 children between 18 months and 6-years-old, found that two computers had been as well as almost all the food for their learners and most of their unused books and stationery.

Principal Magdeline Mdladla told The Star that the robbers broke into a small office and took the key for the kitchen where the food was stored.

They then proceeded to the storeroom and took away chalkboards and paper.

“The criminals took whatever was here because there wasn’t a cabinet that was left unopened. Even the files were opened and the contents were dropped on to the floor. I don’t know if they thought they would find money in the files” she said.

Pastor Mothela Masithe, who serves as treasurer on the creche’s board, said they reported the matter to the Kliptown police station on the day of the robbery, and were told that an officer would arrive to investigate. However no police officers have yet appeared.

“I don’t think the police station is treating us well because we reported the case and they have not come to investigate,” said Masithe.

Police spokesperson Captain Nomvula Mbense said she was aware of the robbery and confirmed that it happened on June 19. However, she said that she did not know much of the case and that the Kliptown station spokesperson Captain Hitler Ngwenya had more information.

The Star’s phone calls and messages to Ngwenya went unanswered.

According to Mdladla, this was not the first time the school was targeted and food stolen.

“They target places that have food. I don’t know if they do it because they are hungry or they rob us to be disobedient because the classrooms are never broken into,” she said.

The principal said that this theft occurred at a difficult time for the school because the crèche was a “sinking ship”.

“We no longer have foreign donors and trying to get money by ourselves is difficult,” she said.

She added that the stolen food was bought with the schools fees, which was R250 a month, because the crèche was still waiting for funding from the Department of Social Development from the previous quarter.

“We bought the food with everything that we had, we even sacrificed our own salaries,” said Mdladla.

“As long as the children had something to eat and even if we did not get paid we were going to wait until the money from the department was deposited and then someone came and took the food just like that.”

Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Busi Kheswa said she would give a comprehensive comment after consultation on the matter.