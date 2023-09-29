Third suspect in school ‘space cookies’ scare arrested

Two weeks ago, at least 90 pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshanguve were hospitalised after consuming “space cookies”. At the time, the Gauteng department of education said they were rushed to local medical facilities after experiencing nausea, stomach cramps and vomiting, allegedly because of the cookies.

On Friday (September 29), Chiloane, in a statement following the arrest, said he is pleased that the police arrested a third suspect in the case that sent shock waves across Gauteng. The third suspect joined his two co-accused, identified as Amukelani Nyalungu, 19, and Ofentse Maluleka, 21, who had already appeared in court for the crime on September 22, before the matter was postponed to this morning. Following this appearance, the matter was postponed to Wednesday, October 4.

Of the pupils who ate the muffins, 87 were treated at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital after displaying mild dagga-related symptoms. The recently arrested suspect and initial two suspects appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after the case was postponed during their first appearance last week. “We wish the affected learners full recovery during this term 3 recess and hope they return healthy and ready for term 4,” the MEC said.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, indicated that the pupils had consumed muffins laced with dagga, which had been bought from a street vendor. “However, they were all subsequently rushed to different medical facilities where their condition will be monitored,” he said. He said the incident had caused distress among parents who had come to the school.