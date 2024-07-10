This is fake news, says Kunene, slamming rumours he splashed money at a Durban club

The Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Kenny Kunene, has squashed reports that he and his close friends splurged lavishly in a club on Sunday after attending the HollywoodBets Durban July. Kunene responded on his account on X, revealing that the news were fake, further revealing that he was not at Rockets Club on Sunday.

This follows a post that was written by gossip blogger Musa Khawula on X, where he claimed Kunene spent R125 000 at Rockets Club; Umhlanga Rocks, with receipts of the bill posted as well. “This @Musa_Khawula peddles fake news about people, and this is not the first time he does about me. I was NOT at Rockets on Sunday, so this is FAKE NEWS. He does this to extort money like he did Leroy, who had to pay him R20K for him to stop writing about him. U've gone too far, psycho,” said Kunene. Khawula wrote on X: “All the blessers flocked to Durban for the Durban July weekend, as did Sergio Cabonge and Kenny Kunene, who spent over R125 000 at Rockets Club; Umhlanga Rocks.”

According to reports, Kunene and Serge Cabonge have been friends for a long time, and in 2017, the well-known businessman from Zimbabwe attended the PA member’s wedding. Also, the duo has been photographed together at a number of events and gatherings. This is not the first time Kunene has addressed rumours surrounding his lifestyle; last year he was accused of promoting alcohol on social media.