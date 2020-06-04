This is how Joburg's proposed tariff increases will hit your pocket

Johannesburg - Joburg's proposed 2020/21 tariff increases, without the 15% VAT, notes that the more services residents use, the more they'll pay. Property rates: Increase by 4.9% across all categories. Pensioner rebates: The qualifying valuation threshold of R2.5 million and the over-70 rebate remain the same. The 60-69 year-olds rebates are now: Pensioner owners whose gross monthly household income is lower than R10 230 on a property valued not more than R2.5m is 100% rebate.

Pensioner owners whose gross monthly income is higher than R10 230 but lower than R17 585 for a property valued not more than R2.5m is 50% rebate.

City Power

There is an overall blanket increase of 8.1%.

The network surcharge of R0.06/Kwh has not been increased.

For prepaid customers, the following changes apply:

Residential prepaid: An additional R200 capacity charge per month will be charged.

Sanitation charges (sewer): Increase by 8.6%.

Waste Management charges (Pikitup): Increase by 5.2%.

Joburg Water

The main changes in water charges are brought about by the new administration reinstating the free 6 kilolitres a month to all households. Residential tariffs have had to be re-jigged to pay for it.

For households using under 10 kilolitres a month, it will work out cheaper; for those using 11 kilolitres and over it will be much more expensive.

Indigent households can apply to the City for relief from various municipal charges via the extended social package.

The water demand management levy will increase by 8.6% from R24.88 to R27.02 a month. . .

The Star