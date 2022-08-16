This is only the beginning, says Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri as she is ready to perform her reigning duties

Johannesburg - It's been just a few days since the glorious night that saw Ndavi Nokeri take the coveted Miss South Africa 2022 title, and she is ready to hit the ground running and get her hands full with her duties. In an interview with the 5FM breakfast show team, the 23-year-old touched base on the essence of bringing to life all the initiatives she mapped for her reign, revealing that she is ready to work.

“We are going straight to work. Being Miss South Africa is a full-time job, and I look forward to getting to the ground of it and really implementing all the initiatives that I have planned for, especially the education of our country. I can't wait to get to work with my plans and to be with the people because you are for the people as Miss South Africa, “ said Nokeri. When asked if she had a secret plan to take the title, she said she is a believer in being authentic. “What was really important for me is to just be authentic and just be myself because no one could be a better me than me,” she said.

As one of the youngest women to walk the Miss SA stage, she said she looks forward to using that as an advantage by grabbing every opportunity with both hands. “One of the women that I look up to is Basetsana Khumalo and how she was able to use this one opportunity to change her whole life. I am going to keep my mind open and grasp every opportunity that comes my way. I think this is such a great time to start my future. This is only the beginning,” she said. The beauty queen received R1 million in cash in a prize and sponsorship package totalling more than R3-million, including the use of a serviced apartment at the lavish Ellipse Waterfall – developed by Tricolt and Attacq – for the year of her reign. She will also get the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan.

