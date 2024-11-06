Thokoza residents turn to illegal fire hydrants amid water crisis

Residents of Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, are facing a severe water crisis, having spent two consecutive days without access to water. In desperation, many have resorted to illegally using fire hydrants to collect water, a practice that poses legal and safety concerns.

Mduduzi Langa, a local resident, shared his experience: “I had to bring my wheel spanner to open the fire hydrant. Now, people are coming in numbers to collect water with buckets using wheelbarrows and trolleys. “We had no water since 9am on Tuesday morning. The situation is dire because we cannot live without water. The City of Ekurhuleni failed to communicate correct information.” Langa expressed concern over the impact of the water shortage on local services, stating: “Due to the lack of water, crèches are closed, children will be turned away from school, and we are struggling. I am afraid people will start fighting. Earlier in the day, there was chaos as people wanted to collect water at the same time.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that he learned about a pipe burst through a community WhatsApp group. “Initially, we were told we would get water by 1pm on Tuesday, but today it’s Wednesday, and still no water. I am worried about what will happen if the water does not return as promised.” Thoko Skhosana, another resident, lamented the situation, saying: “Water is life, and without it, it is difficult to cope. I returned from my night shift last night and noticed that there was no water. My two children are at home today because the school sent messages that if there is no water, we should not bring our children to school.”

Residents have voiced frustration over the lack of communication from the City of Ekurhuleni. However, the municipality did issue a text message on Wednesday morning, informing residents about the ongoing water supply issues. The message stated: “Dear resident, kindly take note of Thokoza water update affecting Thokoza and small parts of Katlehong due to leaking 600 mm diameter bulk water pipe. Repairs on the 600mm diameter bulk pipeline in Thokoza could not be completed last night. Estimated restoration time will be around 1pm. Three water tankers are arranged, and locations will be communicated. The City apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

Zweli Dlamini, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni, warned residents against using fire hydrants. “The city would like to discourage members of the community from using fire hydrants for water, as these are there to assist firefighters in dealing with fire emergencies. “This is water being stolen from the municipality, which then becomes unaccounted for. At a time when we are running out of water as a province, every drop counts, and every citizen has a responsibility to preserve water,” he said. Dlamini further explained that increased water demand due to a recent heatwave, coupled with low reservoir levels and technical issues at the Palmiet pumping station, has led to significant interruptions in water supply.