Johannesburg - The City of Joburg says people who hacked their system and then demanded a ransom won't get a cent.
Speaking to The Star on Friday morning, the City's Happy Zondi said hackers accessed their system illegally which means that they are unable to assist customers due to the security breach.
As a precautionary measure, the City shut down several customer facing systems including the city's website, e-services and the billing system.
While Zondi could not say when the hackers hit, she confirmed that they tried to extort money from them after illegally accessing the system.
"I don't have details yet as to how much they demanded but they won't get a cent. Our engineers are busy figuring out what the problem is. Our network has been affected," she said.