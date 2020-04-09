Those with the vocals hit right notes and win Amazing Voices competition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The name Wanavokali will soon become a household name in Africa and beyond. This is something the members of the group hope to achieve now that they have won the first season of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices. Wanavokali, meaning those with the vocals in Swahili, is a group from Kenya that beat two other groups to become the ultimate song masters on the show. Hosted by Thembisa Nxumalo, the reality contest saw 12 groups of singers from Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa compete for the title Zwai Bala was the musical director of Wanavokali.

Ythera Chege, 27, group leader of the winning six, said they were still in shock, joy and disbelief.

“We went through a whole range of emotions. It was such a full-circle moment for us. It was not only a win for us, but for Kenya. Africa gets to see Kenya as a musical force.”

The group was formed in 2018. “We were doing the Safaricom Twaweza Live Tour as backing vocalists in Kenya.

“After working together for almost a year we realised that we sang and worked well together and had great chemistry, so this prompted us to create Wanavokali in late July last year.”

The name came about while the group was on tour, after creating a WhatsApp group with the same name.

“This is not an actual word that’s used here, however, if we were to translate it in Swahili it would mean ‘Children of the Vocals or’ Those with the vocals’ Everyone liked the name and it stuck,” said Chege.

The group had only been working together for two months when they saw the Amazing Voices audition poster.

However, not everyone in the group wanted to take part in the competition initially. “It required some arm-twisting and hair-pulling but everyone finally got on board. It also seemed to be a sign for us, because the announcement for auditions came just two months after forming the group.”

Chege said the audition was a chance for them to compete in a show that had continental reach.

He added that the journey was amazing.

“It has been quite the journey of growth and a learning curve. Getting to interact and learn from different African cultures and music.

“We also learnt a lot from our amazing music director Zwai Bala. Apart from growing in music, it taught us about ourselves. We are tough and resilient, even in the moments when we felt we would break. We didn’t give up. Our experience in this competition showed us our limitless potential”