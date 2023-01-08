Thousands flock to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium to hear January 8 message from the president

Bloemfontein - Thousands of ANC supporters from across the country have flocked to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s January 8 address. People have been queuing patiently outside the stadium in anticipation of Ramaphosa’s most anticipated address.

Even though the ruling party still commands reasonable support from the masses, residents of Free State have lamented the lack of service delivery in the area, with crime and unemployment being some of the most pressing issues people are complaining about. Speaking to The Star on the sidelines of the 111th anniversary of the ANC, Free State leader Mxolisi Dukwane said the people of the province wanted service delivery to be prioritised, adding that unity of the party was paramount following the election of the new ANC leadership at the 55th ANC Conference. Scores of ANC followers make their way to Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, for the ANC’s 111th anniversary. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to deliver a speech at the celebration. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) “The people of Free State want to see service delivery, and our young people and women want to be given opportunities that matter in the age of the 4th industrial revolution. So there is a need to prepare our young people with skills that matter now and in the future and not skills that mattered in the past,” he said.

Weziwe Ntlokwana Mphahkale from Midrand travelled all the way to Free State to hear Ramaphosa’s message to the people of this country. She said she wanted Ramaphosa to prioritise her housing issues. “We want help with RDP houses; we are going to 2024. What we want to know is when are we going to get our houses, we have been to the department of housing to resolve our issues

Moeti Manamela said he hoped Ramaphosa would deal decisively with corruption and implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission. "For me, I would like for the president to deal with the people who have stolen money from the country. Those people must be dealt with. I would like to see the president implement the recommendations of the Zondo Commission and deal with those who have stolen money from the country," he said.

