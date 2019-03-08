Thousands of SA babies are born with syphilisn. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

In 2018, 2494 infants were confirmed to have contracted congenital syphilis across the country. For the first time, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has released a report in its communiqué tracking congenital syphilis.

The NICD said that between June and December last year, there were 85 notified cases of congenital syphilis and 2494 laboratory alerts for RPR+ results in infants under two years. The RPR tests for syphilis.

Dr Ranmini Kularatne, head of the sexually transmitted infections (STIs) reference section under the Centre for HIV and STIs, at the NICD, said: “Infants acquire congenital syphilis from mothers who have syphilis during their pregnancy and remain untreated or are inadequately treated.

“It is preventable by screening mothers for syphilis in early pregnancy and treating them. Elimination of mother-to-child transmission of syphilis through screening pregnant women is one of the most cost-effective public-health interventions.”

He said syphilis could be treated with penicillin.

Kularatne said babies born with congenital syphilis could present with features of the disease soon after birth and within the first two years - early congenital syphilis - or after two years of age - late congenital syphilis.

“Long-term effects include bone and tooth abnormalities, visual and hearing problems and developmental delays in the child,” Kularatne said.

He noted that syphilis in an HIV-infected mother increased the risk of mother-to-child-transmission of HIV.

“Therefore, all pregnant women should be screened for both syphilis and HIV at the first antenatal visit.

“All infants exposed to syphilis and/or HIV should be evaluated clinically, tested at birth for these infections, and followed up,” Kularatne said.

He added: “They should be encouraged to present to their healthcare facility in early pregnancy - within the first three months - for access to screening and treatment services.

“Any person with symptoms or signs suggestive of an STI should present to their healthcare practitioner for evaluation and treatment.”

He also encouraged people to test for STIs. “Sexual partners of persons diagnosed with an STI should be notified and present to their healthcare facility for evaluation and treatment. A person who has specific risk factors for STI should be evaluated and investigated based on risk.”