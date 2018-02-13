Johannesburg - “So far three people have been arrested and two other suspects are expected to hand themselves over to the Hawks,” spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details will be made available at a later stage.”

Mulaudzi confirmed that the raid was in connection to the Estina Farm investigation but did not say if they were arrested at the compound.

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Crime Unit is currently conducting ongoing operations at various addresses in Gauteng, including a residential premises in Saxonwold near Johannesburg,” said Mulaudzi.

The controversial Gupta family was alleged to have irregularly benefited about R30m from the farm.

Estina was meant to benefit upcoming black farmers but it was alleged that government officials colluded with the Guptas to divert some funds to the family.

The funds allegedly bankrolled a wedding the Guptas organised in Sun City, North West. This wedding was marred in controversy, as it emerged that the family’s visitors irregularly landed at a national key point.

The Saxonwold home has over the years also garnered its own controversy.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela pinpointed it as a venue for various questionable meetings between members of the Gupta family and government officials.

The Star