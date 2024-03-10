Three CEOs hired to help hospitals reach NHI goals

The Gauteng Department of Health has announced the appointment of three CEOs for academic hospitals in the province, the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital (DGMAH), Steve Biko Academic Hospital (SBAH), and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH). According to spokesperson for Health, Tshepo Shawa, the newly appointed CEOs commenced their duties on March 1, representing a significant step in strengthening the department's system of governance and ensuring qualified leadership across the province’s health-care facilities.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, MEC for Health and Wellness, acknowledged the newly appointed CEOs and emphasised the importance of their role in providing the mandate to offer outstanding healthcare services. “I would like to extend congratulations to Dr Nthabiseng Makgana (CHBAH), Dr Lehlohonolo Majake (SBAH), and Dr Fhatuwani Mbara (DGMAH) on their appointments to serve in our academic hospitals. These positions carry a great deal of responsibility for ensuring that Gauteng residents receive good health-care services.” Academic hospitals serve an important role in public health care by serving as centres of excellence in medical education, research, and patient care. These institutes provide highly specialist services and play an important role in teaching the future generation of health-care professionals by giving hands-on experience and guidance from experienced physicians and health-care experts.

The appointments of the three CEOs come at a pivotal moment when the Gauteng Department of Health is getting ready to roll out the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme. Nkomo-Ralehoko highlighted the importance of capable leaders in achieving the NHI’s aims. “As we prepare for the implementation of the NHI, it is important that we have capable leaders in charge of our academic hospitals. Their skills and strategic vision will be essential in advancing our health-care system, promoting equity, and improving access to quality health-care services for all,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.