Three men arrested for stolen maize seeds worth over R420 000

Three men have been arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen maize seeds worth over R420 000. According to SAPS spokesperson, Loraine Earle, on Thursday 13 July 2023, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Unit received a tip off about a bakkie transporting suspected stolen maize seeds from Pretoria.

“Members conducted a waylay on the N1 next to the Vaal Toll Plaza, and they spotted the bakkie. The bakkie was pulled over and searched. Upon searching, police found 59 bags of De Kalp maize seeds with an estimated value of R424 800. Three men aged 26, 56 and 65 were arrested.” On further investigation it was discovered that the seeds were stolen at De Kalp factory at Isando in Johannesburg. The police contacted De Kalp offices in Johannesburg and management arrived, and identified their property. The suspects will appear in court on Monday 17 July 2023.

Meanwhile, in the Western Cape, the Provincial Commercial Crimes Unit arrested a 33-year-old woman for a charge of fraud. “Reports suggest that the suspect lured potential investors to invest in real estate, of which she was the sole director, with a potential return on their investment. It is confirmed that several victims invested funds in excess of R5 million between 2021 and 2022. The suspect however misappropriated the funds which was paid directly into her bank account. The investigating officer continued to gather all the relevant information to build a strong case.