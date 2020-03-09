Three men imprisoned for killing suspected thief in mob justice attack

Johannesburg - A mob justice incident in which an alleged thief was assaulted to death while another was severely injured will continue to haunt three Mpumalanga men. Floyd Makaringe, Sibusiso Zitha, as well as Thabang Sambo were on Friday sentenced to 15 and six years behind bars for brutally attacking the pair after they allegedly stole a fridge. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on February 21 in 2018, Sheriff Mathebula, 25, and Happy Mkhonto, 25,were accused of house breaking into a house in Buyisonto and stealing a fridge. Makaringe, Zitha and Sambo held the two and took them to a nearby soccer field where they severely beat them. "During the assault, Mathebula and Mkhonto were forced to give details of how they broke into the house and stole the fridge. "

"The torture continued for a while in spite of them (victims) pleading for forgiveness from their assailants. These three men went on enjoying inflicting pain on them. Unfortunately Mathebula succumbed to his injuries whereas Mkhonto survived the ordeal but sustained serious injuries," Hlathi said.

Police responded to the attack and opened two cases, one of murder and the other of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Hlathi said officers immediately launched a manhunt for those that had killed Mathebula and left Mkhonto fighting for his life.

He said Makaringe, Zitha and Sambo were arrested within 24 hours after the incident. After a lengthy trial they were found guilt at the Mhala Regional Court.

Makaringe and Zitha were sentenced to 15 years each while Sambo was given to six years.

The Provincial Commissioner General Mondli Zuma said people people should rather work with Community Police Forums insted of taking take the law into their own hands.

"We hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who intend to engage in acts of mob justice," said Zuma.

The Star