Three Mozambican nationals sentenced to 24 years in prison for robbery and attempted murder

Johannesburg - Three Mozambican nationals, Alberto Hilario Gumbe, 37, Paulos Simbini, 40, and Silva Hilario Gumbe, 35, were sentenced to 24 years of direct imprisonment by the Westonaria Magistrates’ Court for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and contravening the Immigration Act. Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, said the court also declared that they were unfit to possess a firearm and further ordered that they be deported to Mozambique after serving their sentence.

‘’On August 9, 2020, the three men stormed the house of Robert Motale, who was with his family at Zuurbekom, and they shot him in the arm and proceeded to ransack his house, taking several items, which included laptops, iPhones, car keys, children’s stationery, and clothing. ‘’The accused fled the scene with Motale’s car, which was parked outside the house, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the nearby bushes.’’ ‘’The complainant tracked his phones and, together with the police, rushed to where the phone location pointed, in Bekkersdal, and the accused were arrested in possession of some of the stolen items.’’

Mjonondwane added that Motale suffered a traumatic experience along with his family, and they are still having trouble coming to terms with the incident that occurred. ‘’The bullet wound will always serve as a painful reminder of what happened.’’ ‘’In arguing for a firmer sentence, State Prosecutor Jonathan Nkadimeng argued that this is a serious and prevalent offence, and he further added that the court ought to impose a harsh sentence that will deter other potential offenders from committing a similar offence.’’