Three security officials held after cash-in-transit robbery incident in Bloemfontein

Johannesburg – According to a Hawks report, three security officials between the ages of 53 and 60 were arrested yesterday in relation to a cash in transit investigation. The Hawks statement said that the arrest originates from an incident that took place on May 9, where the armoured vehicle of a security company was en-route from the company depot to Bloemfontein Central Business District to deliver cash.

"It is alleged that before the security official reached their destination, they were accosted by a group of heavily armed suspects at McKenzie Street, East End, Bloemfontein. “The armed robbers instructed the security officials to get out of the armoured vehicle. They then used explosives to blow the vault and the drop safe of the armoured vehicle. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money and three firearms from the security officials and fled the scene," read the statement. The suspects are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today (Friday).

Meanwhile, three Mozambican nationals, Alberto Hilario Gumbe, 37, Paulos Simbini, 40, and Silva Hilario Gumbe, 35, were sentenced to 24 years of direct imprisonment in the Westonaria Magistrates’ Court for robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, and contravening the Immigration Act. According to NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, the court also declared that they were unfit to possess a firearm and further ordered that they be deported to Mozambique after serving their sentence. "On 09 August, 2020, the three men stormed the house of Robert Motale, who was with his family at Zuurbekom. They shot him in the arm and proceeded to ransack his house, taking several items, which included laptops, iPhones, car keys, children’s stationery, and clothing.

“The accused fled the scene with Motale’s car, which was parked outside the house, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the nearby bushes," said Mjonondwane. She said that the complainant tracked his phones and, together with police, rushed to the location of the phone in Bekkersdal. Mjonondwane added that the accused were arrested in possession of some of the stolen items.