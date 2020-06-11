Three Shoprite stores in Soweto closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

Three more Shoprite stores were forced to close in Soweto after a visit from a regional manager who allegedly tested positive for Covid-19. The Shoprite stores in Jabulani mall, Zola and Naledi were shut down on Wednesday after staff members refused to work until they were assured that there is no Covid-19 threat. Shoprite staff at Jabulani mall said they just want the store to be transparent with them. “We just want Shoprite to tell us what is happening,” said a frustrated staff member. The staff said the reason they are not working is because they are afraid of the possible risk. They claim that all seven management staff have not been reporting to work and that raises concerns.

Another staff member said: “The management staff are not here. They stopped coming to work during the course of last week, when we asked we were told they are sick, but it was not disclosed what they have.”

In a statement, Shoprite Group later confirmed there are positive cases at the stores, however they could not provide information to specific cases.

“We received confirmation of positive Covid-19 tests at these stores and Shoprite appeals to all to understand and respect patient confidentiality, as governed by law,” said Shoprite Group.

When The Star arrived at Jabulani mall, staff members confirmed they were screened through a Shoprite mobile clinic. The two branches in Zola and Naledi were vacant when The Star got there.

According to Shoprite, its stores are equipped with precautionary measures that were put in place to handle any Covid-19-related cases.

“We brought in a professional decontamination company to sanitise and deep-clean these stores. Shoprite Jabulani and Shoprite Zola are complete, Shoprite Naledi is scheduled to take place tonight, and an employee screening programme, supported by the company’s mobile clinic, was immediately put into place. Where necessary, those with close contact are now self-quarantining for 14 days.”

The group could not provide the exact number or how the staff could have contracted the virus.

“We continue to work closely with the various authorities and the Provincial Department of Health. When a positive case is confirmed, Shoprite takes into consideration when last an employee was at work and, if necessary, closes the store,” said Shoprite.

With the closure of the three stores on Wednesday, it brings the total number of Shoprite stores closed due to Covid-19 in Gauteng to four. This follows after the closure of Devland Shoprite last month.