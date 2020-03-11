Three siblings en route to school perish in Golden Highway crash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The three children who died when their school transport was involved in a head-on-collision with a minibus taxi on the Golden Highway were siblings, the Gauteng Department of Education confirmed on Wednesday. Lashay, Learyn and Aiden Goodall died on Wednesday morning on their way to Robertsham Primary School. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said Lashay was in Grade 5, Learyn in Grade 6 while Aiden had just joined his siblings at the school in Grade 1. The siblings were part of the 11 people who died in the horrific crash. Acting Education MEC Jacob Mamabolo, who is also the MEC for Roads and Transport in the province, visited the school on Wednesday morning where he expressed concern about the continuing carnage on Gauteng roads. He has called for heightened vigilance on the roads following the fatal accident.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who were died in this horrific accident. I would also like to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery," he said.

Mamabolo added that while investigations into the causes of the fatal crash were still ongoing, empirical evidence shows that a majority of incidents were as a result of human behaviour.

"We are renewing our call to road users to revisit their attitudes towards road safety. Majority of these crashes are as a result of poor road sharing and a total lack of regard for the rules of the road," he said.

Mamabolo said the the transport department would step up its road safety awareness campaign to educate road users on basic principles of being safe on the roads.

The Star