The police said the suspects were found with illicit cigarettes and prohibited medication worth millions of rand.

Gauteng Organised Crime Unit arrest three suspects for alleged smuggling of illicit cigarettes worth millions of rand. Picture: SAPS.

“Police received a tip-off about illicit cigarettes and drugs that were kept in Fordsburg, Joburg. The information was operationalised by members from OCI unit who strategically positioned themselves and raided the address given in Fordsburg,” Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

“Upon entering the premises, police found medicine that is protected by the The Medicines and Related Substances Act as well as a large quantity of illicit cigarettes hidden in the self-made ceiling shelf.”

According to the police, three suspects aged 23, 28 and 31 were arrested for contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, Contravention of Customs and Excise Act (Possession of illicit cigarettes). A white Isuzu bakkie was also confiscated as it was used in the commission of a crime.