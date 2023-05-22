Three suspects expected to apply for bail in murder case at a liquor outlet

Johannesburg - Three suspects aged 21 to 22 are due to petition for bail before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court today after being apprehended by the police at Silobela near Carolina in connection with the gruesome murder of Sabelo Khumalo, 23, on April 30, at a specific tavern in the region. According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the three made their first appearance on Friday, May 19, following allegations that they murdered a patron after a brawl.

Mdhuli said that according to the information received, the suspects were involved in an argument with the victim and his friends. “The argument turned physical, and the victim and his friends reportedly ran for their lives after being accosted by the suspects, but Khumalo was allegedly cornered and stabbed multiple times, sustained injuries, and then sadly succumbed later. “The police conducted their investigation, which led to the arrest of the three suspects, Kwanele Khumalo, 21, Khulekani Sibiya, 21, and Siyabonga Nkosi, 22, on May 17.