Three suspects possibly linked to Gauteng ATM bombings arrested

Johannesburg - The SAPS tactical response teams arrested three suspects possibly linked to ATM bombings in and around Gauteng on Saturday morning in Tembisa. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that police found dye-stained money, explosives, four firearms, and ammunition in the men’s possession.

“Police were following up on intelligence-driven information when they identified the first suspect. The 44-year-old South African national was cornered, and his vehicle was searched. Dye-stained money was found in the boot of his vehicle,” Mathe said. “Two more suspects, a Lesotho national aged 35 years of age and a 28-year-old Mozambican national, were both arrested at a house in the same area.” SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said police found dye-stained money, explosives, four firearms, and ammunition in the suspects’ possession. Picture: Supplied The police said they were found with dye-stained money as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as explosives.

The acting national commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, said police were mobilising all resources to clamp down on serious and violent crimes. “Well done to the Ekurhuleni and Tshwane TRTs for successfully tracking down these criminals. Evidence in their possession indicates to us that we have the right suspects who have been involved in a spate of ATM bombings. “Our communities are also cautioned not to accept or pick up dye-stained money, as these monies have no value and they also may be investigated as being part of these syndicates,” said Mosikili.