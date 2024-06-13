Thrilling Father’s Day weekend at Zebra Square Gallery

In honour of Father’s Day on Sunday, Zebra Square Gallery in Hyde Park Corner Shopping Centre offers something unique for fathers and car aficionados to make the day unforgettable. The shopping centre will be transformed into a car lover's paradise from June 14-17, featuring George’s Grill House, collectible cars and gifting ideas on display.

BusinessDay Wanted magazine has teamed up with Zebra Square Gallery, the foremost destination for classic and future-classic supercars, to host a high-octane, action-packed Father’s Day celebration. Klaus Grogor, proprietor of Zebra Square Gallery, discusses the event and what ignited his interest in organising it. “As a car enthusiast and owner of Zebra Square Gallery ‒ Traders in classic and super cars, this was the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow car enthusiasts and create good memories for dads.

“Our biggest attraction is the F1 simulator. We are bringing it back yet again this year, so come and experience the exhilaration of the race track with us this coming Saturday and Sunday. Asked what the day means to him and why people should support the event, he said, “Father's Day is not just about celebrating fatherhood for me. It's also about giving back to the community we love, especially the dads who share my passion for cars. It's a chance for dads and their families to bond over something we all appreciate – the beauty and power of automobiles.” Dads and their families can experience the thrill of the racetrack with a life-size F1 simulator, allowing them to virtually navigate challenging courses and push their limits.

It is explained that this is the perfect opportunity to: Bond with Dad: Share a unique and unforgettable experience that celebrates his passion for cars. Capture the Moment: Take photos with the stunning car displays and create lasting memories.