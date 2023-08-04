Thuli Madonsela flies SA flag high after being appointed to new UN scientific advisory board

Congratulations were the order of the day today, after the news that former Public Protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela, was appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board of the United Nations. The board is United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres’s, newly created Scientific Advisory Board for Independent Advice on Breakthroughs in Science & Technology, and which consists of seven eminent scientists.

Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, announced and congratulated Madonsela on her achievement during the first day of the two-day National Dialogue on Coalition Governments in Cape Town this morning. Madonsela, who was among delegates at the gathering, beamed with pride, smiled and showed her gratitude at the accolade. “I am delighted to announce that Madonsela, our former Public Protector, has been appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board. You have done our country proud, we are confident that you will fly the national flag even higher. Your appointment illustrates the fact that we are a nation that has everything to rise to greater heights. Well done,” said Mashatile.

Her foundation also joined a number of South Africans to applaud Madonsela. “Congratulations to Prof. Madonsela on her appointment to the UN Scientific Advisory Board, whose primary objective is to provide independent insights on trends at the intersection of science, technology, ethics, governance and sustainable development,” they wrote. South Africans took to social media to congratulate Madonsela.