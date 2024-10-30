Thuli P addresses split with DJ Maphorisa amid fresh dating rumours

Thulisile ‘Thuli P’ Phongolo and Themba ‘DJ Maphorisa’ Sekowe, local music sensations, have again taken the grip of the spotlight after news that they were no longer in a romantic relationship. This revelation comes hot on the heels of a viral video showing DJ Maphorisa socialising with influencer Cyan Boujee, fuelling fresh speculation regarding his relationship status.

Responding to claims made by prominent celebrity gossip commentator Musa Khawula, Phongolo took to social media to clarify her stance and said: “I’m not dating Phori; let that man live, man.” Their relationship has been marred by controversy in the past, notably an incident that occurred last year involving a violent altercation where Sekowe was seen slapping Phongolo. Following the event, Maphorisa faced arrest, but Phongolo later withdrew her assault charges at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, which ignited a nationwide conversation about gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

When this happened, the pair further shared a joint statement from their respective social media platforms, revealing that “the matter had received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress on both parties involved”. The outcome sparked a wave of disappointment, with many people revealing they had anticipated that this case would be different owing to the serious issues of femicide and gender-based violence in South Africa. The issue also sparked the attention of various organisations that highlighted the seriousness of GBV, while others criticised the actress-turned-DJ for her withdrawal of charges.