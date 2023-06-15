Thuli P hits back at trolls after withdrawal of assault claims against DJ Maphorisa

Johannesburg - Thulisile Phongolo, known as Thuli P, continues to be the subject of talk after her withdrawal of assault charges against her partner, DJ Maphorisa. After being mum since sharing their joint statement, Phongolo took to Instagram to reveal that she is at peace, and slammed disrespect aimed at her.

“People are so disrespectful, forgetting that we can also become disrespectful. Just because we choose not to be disrespectful doesn’t mean we don’t know how to do so. It just means we know how to treat people well; you think before you say things; you treat people with consideration,’’ she said. The actress, who claimed to have been physically attacked by her boyfriend, Themba “DJ Maphorisa” Sekowe, dropped assault charges against Sekowe at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court last month. The pair shared a joint statement a few days after the court appearance and further told their fans that the gender-based violence matter had been handled privately.

“Being public figures, it is unavoidable that the public, media, and their respective commercial partners all have an interest in this matter. Accordingly, they have decided to release this joint statement as the official and exclusive statement in the matter. “The matter has received mixed public attention, causing a great deal of emotional stress for both parties. It is on this basis that the parties have since elected to resolve this matter privately through their respective management and legal teams. Consequently, Phongolo has since withdrawn the charges laid against Sekowe at the SAPS, Sandton police station. “Both parties have noted with concern the disparaging, defamatory, and (in some instances) untrue remarks, statements, and reports emanating from the incident and view these in a serious light. The parties reserve their rights to individually pursue legal action against persons making defamatory and/or false statements in relation to this matter. “It is the desire of both parties to return to their respective fields of work following the now concluded private resolution of this matter. Neither of the parties has any intention to allow this private matter to impact their respective or the other party’s brand and professional interests. They request that the public give them the time and space to return to their work unhindered,” said Phongolo and Sekowe.