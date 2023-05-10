Thuli P’s withdrawal of GBV charges against DJ Maphorisa does not mean the assault did not happen, says Women For Change

Johannesburg - With gender-based violence and femicide known as profound and widespread problems in South Africa, many hoped that Thuli P’s case would take a different turn. Thuli P's, real name Thulisile Phongolo, withdrawal of charges against DJ Maphorisa was met with a wave of disappointment, although it was no surprise to others.

The former “Generations: The Legacy” actress has joined a list of other women who have opted to withdraw assault charges against their partners. Phongolo, who alleged that she was physically attacked by the popular Amapiano DJ, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, leaving many infuriated by her decision. Women For Change (WFC), a non-profit organisation that advocates for the constitutional rights of women and children in South Africa, also weighed in on Phongolo’s decision.

The organisation educates, advocates, and campaigns on gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), human rights, and gender equality daily. Despite witnessing a lot of women dropping assault charges against their partners, it is indicated that it does not change the fact that an act of gender-based violence took place. “Thuli Phongolo and Nicole are not the first women to open a case against their alleged abuser and then withdraw it again. To withdraw the case does not mean that the assault did not happen! It’s the survivor’s decision if they want.”

Maphorisa was locked up on Sunday at the Sandton police station and appeared in court, where he was granted R4 000 bail with stern instructions not to contact Phongolo. The case has since been remanded to June 14. It was also stated that he should adhere to the rules until the withdrawal statement is examined.

According to reports, Phongolo alleged that they were involved in a heated argument, to which Maphorisa responded aggressively and started slapping her in the face. It was further alleged that the former “Generations: The Legacy” actress sustained bruises on her neck, chest, arms, and right cheek as a result of the fight. Despite Thuli P openly denying that she was dating DJ Maphorisa last year, it is believed that the pair had been in a relationship for two years.