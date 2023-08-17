Thuso Mbedu celebrated as face of L’Oréal Paris

Johannesburg - The appointment of actress Thuso Mbedu as the L’Oréal Paris ambassador and spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa was celebrated at a star-studded event recently. The glamorous occasion was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre, with prominent figures from the media and content creation industries in attendance for a “Parisian Black Tie” evening.

“It has been a night of exploring, experiencing, and finding our peace and place in a world where melanin girls are sometimes forgotten, but we are here to tell you that we are worth all of it; we are giving, we are present, and we are taking our place at the table!” MC Poppy Ntshongwana said. During the event, Mbedu, who is known worldwide for her talent and presence, was formally introduced as the sub-Saharan Africa ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. L’Oréal said she epitomised confidence and individuality and perfectly embodied the principles of the “Walk Your Worth” campaign, which encourages women to embrace their identity and celebrate their worth.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have Thuso as the face of our new Telescopic Lift Mascara and Le Matte Resistance Lipstick in South Africa. These products are designed to enhance outer beauty and empower every person who wears them. They remind us that make-up is an art that allows us to express our unique identities to the world, and that make-up is power. The power of worth,” said Irina Devine, marketing manager for L’Oréal Paris Make-up. L’Oréal Paris also introduced the highly anticipated Glycolic Bright range to the South African market during the celebration. Guests indulged their taste buds with delectable and beautiful flavours while enjoying a French cocktail and bowl cuisine buffet.

DJs Cosmo and Lamiez Holworthy supplied the entertainment and had the crowd on their feet. “We are thrilled to have celebrated this milestone moment for L’Oréal Paris in South Africa,” said Ayanda Mackay, the marketing manager for L’Oréal Paris Skin and Hair. “The appointment of Thuso Mbedu as our sub-Saharan Africa ambassador and the launch of the Glycolic Bright range represent our commitment to empowering women and offering innovative beauty solutions.