Tickets go on sale for Hollywoodbets Durban July

Johannesburg - Tickets for Africa's grandest horse-racing affair, the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023, are now on sale at TicketPro. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on July 1, with 50 000 people expected to attend.

It is also revealed that the Ticketpro kiosk will be available at Hollywoodbets Greyville racecourse at Gate 9, starting June 19. A general access ticket provides front-row seats to the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, the runway, and public fashion competitions. With its theme announced as “Out of This World”, the event will showcase the fashion side of entertainment.

A stellar line-up of top equines, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a cosmic scale, are expected. The theme for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July is launched as a poem each year, and the “Out of This World” theme hints at the stargates that transport one into a mysterious world far beyond the imagination. Each year, the theme poem is announced to students from fashion design colleges and technikons across KwaZulu-Natal as part of their curriculum and as inspiration for their entries to be shortlisted to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Awards presented by the Durban Fashion Fair.

Events and marketing executive at Gold Circle, Stephen Marshall, commented about the theme and said: “At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, fashion is the thread that connects our horse-racing fans and our social revellers. It is what defines the event every year, as everyone attending is dressed to the nines. The theme is what kick-starts everything, and this year I can’t wait to see how our designers and the public go above and beyond to bring the message to life.” According to Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager, “If last year’s running of Africa’s greatest horse-racing event is anything to go by, we are beyond excited as we look forward to hosting the most anticipated sporting and social calendar event for our second consecutive year. “In keeping with the theme and in true Hollywoodbets style, it is going to be spectacular and out of this world. This year, we are continuing to focus our efforts on the true essence of the event as we introduce newcomers into the exciting world of horse racing while making sure the established punters, who already know the game, get to revel in the highlight of the South African horse-racing calendar.”