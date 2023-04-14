Ticklish situation: The Dalai Lama gets touchy-feely with Lady Gaga

Days after the infamous “suck my tongue” video of the Dalai Lama, another clip has surfaced showing the Dalai Lama tickling singer Lady Gaga’s legs before she stops him. The clip is from a conference the singer attended in Indianapolis, US, in 2016, at which the Tibetan spiritual leader spoke about kindness.

Recent footage of the Dalai Lama shows him telling a young boy to suck his tongue. In the video that went viral on social media, the Dalai Lama, 87, is seen at an event in India kissing a young boy on the lips before sticking out his tongue and asking the young fellow to suck his tongue. I’m sure they would have said this is some ancient tradition as well. Dalai Lama needs psychological evaluation pic.twitter.com/g13AQkXI85 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 13, 2023 The EFF has labelled the Dalai Lama’s apology lame and South Africans have joined the party in shunning the act.

South African actress Mona Monyane weighed in on the controversial incident. According to an IOL report, the former “Muvhango” star praised South African authorities for denying the Dalai Lama entry into the country in 2014. EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said that it was telling that the apology was issued almost a month after the incident and only after mounting pressure from activists against child abuse

“This supposed apology failed to state that his acts were grossly abusive. Religious leaders are expected to be protectors, not abusers of the most vulnerable in society. Child abuse is rampant worldwide. “Children are not safe in their homes, schools, public spaces and with religious leaders. The law must not be spared on any religious leader who indulges in abusive acts,” Tambo said. He said that the Indian authorities must send a stern warning to all those who dared to harm children that they would be prosecuted harshly regardless of their status.

Meanwhile, Moja Love’s newest show, “Child Manyonyoba”, is set to expose paedophiles. The channel has never shied away from airing risqué content, with shows like “Uyajola 9/9” topping Twitter trends weekly. The recently released trailer of the show gave audiences a glimpse of older men with younger girls before they are busted by a camera crew and confronted by the presenter, Bishop Julius Moloi. Captioned, “BRAND NEW SHOW: #Umanyonyoba This show exposes older men who prey on young girls”, the trailer has fired up the tempers of some social media users who don’t believe that such a show should be aired, while others can’t wait to see it.