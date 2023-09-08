TikTok debunks myths and empowers users and businesses to reach their full potential through games

As social media has been labelled as buzzing with misinformation and unverified reports, social media giant TikTok hosted a thrilling game night to address lingering doubts about the platform. The affair was held to share valuable knowledge meant to help users and businesses drive their success on the platform.

It also aimed to dispel any prevailing myths, while enlightening the media, businesses, and other key stakeholders about the true essence of the platform. Subjects tackled included privacy, safety, quality content, a guide to family planning, age-appropriate features, teen education, advertising, and more. It is no secret that the platform has emerged as transformative within the digital media landscape, inspiring billions of people around the globe to share their expertise and talents through the power of short-form video content.

Greg Bailie, sales lead, Global Business Solutions at TikTok sub-Saharan Africa, spoke about the essence of educational workshops, explaining that they believed in instilling knowledge and empowering users. “In keeping with the immersive and tailored online experiences that TikTok has become renowned for, our workshop imparted the same dynamism and vibrancy and provided a safe and inclusive space that provided invaluable insights about the 21st century’s most impactful entertainment and marketing tool. “At TikTok, we believe that knowledge is power. By empowering users and their communities with the knowledge to excel in their respective fields, we believe they will garner greater awareness of the potential of the platform and witness first-hand the endless possibilities that await them," Bailie said.