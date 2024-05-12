Time for action and change, Motsoeneng tells his supporters

SOUTH Africa is a country that lacks great thinkers, African Content Movement leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng said at the weekend. Motsoeneng was speaking at the unveiling of the party’s implementation plan, where he shared his vision on how to make the country and the Free State prosperous again.

“I personally don’t believe that our people should rely on grants. Currently many people are dependent on social grants, and that mentality makes people comfortable. This current situation will only make our people poorer. As there are no jobs, all our people can rely on are just grants,” he said. The ACM leader said in order to attract investors, the country needed to do away with grants. He further said that issues such as load shedding, the shortage of water and dilapidated roads should be fixed to make it easier to attract much-needed investors to the country.

He added that the many social ills prevalent in communities were due to the high unemployment rate. Motsoeneng encouraged his supporters to change through voting for the ACM in the upcoming national and provincial elections. In his government, he said there wouldn’t be unnecessary imbizos which, he said, didn’t bring changes to the lives of the people.

Motsoeneng told scores of his supporters that his party would provide them with action and change. “It up to you now to choose whether you want to vote for hunger and lies, or vote for life. As the ACM, we are offering you action and change. “We currently need investors that will stimulate our economy and help to create employment and that can be achieved by fixing basic things like water and infrastructure.”

Dineo Masilo, a Qwa-Qwa resident, told the publication that she believed Motsoeneng would bring much-needed change to their lives. “Ntate Motsoeneng would bring changes in our province. All that we must do as the people of the Free State is to give him a chance to lead us. “We have been trusting wrong people with our votes. It is high time now that we do things directly,” added Masilo.

Most of the residents saw him as a sympathetic leader, saying that he was one of their own who would never betray them. Masabata Likotsi said Motsoeneng was a real leader who meant what he said, adding that she saw his work when he was at the national broadcaster. “Whatever he promised us during the announcement of the implementation plan, he is going to deliver. I personally believe that he will keep to his promises.