Time running out for political parties to remove elections posters or be fined

Time is running out for political parties to remove their posters on municipal poles following the recent elections. Political parties have been urged to remove their posters and any other election-related material or illustrations by close of business on Wednesday, June 12.

According to the city by-laws, no posters shall be displayed for longer than the period extending from the beginning of the date of proclamation in the Government Gazette of an upcoming referendum or election to the end of the 14th day after the date of such an election. City of Joburg spokesperson Virgil James has indicated that the posters are guided under the provision of section 28 of the City of Joburg’s Outdoor Advertising By-law. “Political parties are urged to remove their posters and any other election-related material/ illustrations by tomorrow (12 June 2024) throughout the city. Amongst other conditions, it is stated that any poster must be removed by the person displaying it within 14 days after the conclusion of the elections.

“Failing which, the council shall, within 14 days of the conclusion of the election, notify the relevant party to remove the poster within a time period specified,” James said. It is not clear if all the parties will be able to abide by the rules as most posters are still hanging along the roads and streets of Joburg, including townships such as Soweto. According to Jacaranda FM, the City of Tshwane through its by-laws says that political parties will face a maximum fine of R20 000 or 28 days’ imprisonment for failing to remove their posters.