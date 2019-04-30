Tiso Blackstar employees have started a go-slow in preparation for a full-scale strike action.

Tiso Blackstar employees have started a go-slow in preparation for a full-scale strike action. On Friday, the Information Communication Technology Union (ICTU) announced the planned action after talks broke down with management. They will be downing tools on Saturday in a move that may be disastrous for the group’s coverage of the elections.

The strike will take the form of a go-slow this week and a full-blown strike from Saturday. Workers will then march and deliver a memorandum at the company’s Parktown, Joburg, offices on May 7.

“The decision to serve the company with a strike notice on April 26, 2019 was preceded by weeks of meetings and negotiations where parties deadlocked on the issues of salary increases and bonuses.

“Throughout the process, the company has displayed arrogance and disregard for the plight of its employees who work hard to bring in millions to the company,” said ICTU president Moeketse Lepheana.

“Workers have been patient for far too long and have resolved to punish the employer’s arrogance by taking their issues to the streets for public sympathy,” he said.

Tiso Blackstar managing director Andrew Gill previously told The Star that the ICTU had approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration with a dispute concerning non-payment of bonuses to staff. He said the company did in fact award bonuses to divisions that met the criteria as well as award discretionary bonuses to top performers.

The CCMA heard the matter and issued a certificate of non-resolution.