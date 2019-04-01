TITI Luzipho

Soul singer Titi Luzipho has released her new single Being Woman - a song celebrating women and acknowledging their plight in an unjust world. Luzipho is a trained musician, and creative and musical director. She comes from a musical family; her late grandfather, CB Qwesha, was a musical composer. Luzipho has become a household name in jazz circles across South Africa, having worked with the likes of Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa Mazwai, Gloria Bosman, Siphokazi, Caiphus Semenya, and Loyiso and Zwai Bala, among others.

Being Woman is off Luzipho’s forthcoming album, which she has worked on with Ringo Madlingozi and Luyanda Madope.

She spoke to The Star about her body of work.

TS: What inspired Being Woman?

TL: Being Woman was inspired by the plight of the challenges that are faced by women globally. The reality is that it isn't easy being a woman, regardless of your religion or race. I had always wondered what I could do as an active member of society to preach the eradication of femicide and gender-based violence, but also celebrate and honour women who have played a role in society. I then decided to write music that would evoke emotion. This is what Being Woman is all about.

TS: When did you know music was for you?

TL: My mother Vuyelwa Qwesha- Luzipho is an award-winning vocalist and former member of the 1970s hit jazz group The Soul Jazzmen. She used to take me to rehearsals with her. I started singing along and imitating her in every way. That's when I knew this was it. I was eight when I started singing in school plays and church choirs. It felt good looking and sounding like my greatest icon, my mother, and so I followed the call. I started listening to the music of Ma Letta Mbulu, Dorothy Masuka, Brenda Fassie and Miriam Makeba, and that sound was just confirmation that music has chosen me.

TS: What are your plans for this year?

TL: I have been working extensively on my debut album, which will be released in May. I have been invited to perform at the National Arts Festival later this year and I have a few overseas trips planned.

TS: What was it like working with Ringo Madlingozi?

TL: I had always wanted to work with Ringo. I have been a huge fan of his music and style. I attended his shows religiously until one day he called me up on stage to sing with him. I jumped at the opportunity. When I asked him if he could feature on my debut album, he said “Just give me the date and time”. I learnt so much from him. The respect he has for fellow musicians, his creativity and writing process. He gives so much of himself through music. I will forever cherish the moments I have shared with him, on and off the stage.

TS: What message do you want people to get out of your music?

TL: I want to evoke emotion through my music. I'm not caught up in celebrity lifestyles or materialistic things. I want to sing the truth. I want to relate to everyone irrespective of their gender, race or religion. I honestly cannot wait to share my music with the world.