TIWLC Dubai 2024: Empowering women in leadership

The recently concluded 2024 edition of the International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) in Dubai was a celebration of resilience, innovation, and leadership. This prestigious event provided a platform for women from across borders to amplify their voices, share insights, and inspire transformative change.

Among the standout speakers were former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Zambia’s Dolika Banda, whose powerful messages resonated deeply with attendees from diverse backgrounds. Themed “Woman in Leadership … Leading With Courage”, the conference showcased the remarkable achievements and unwavering determination of women leaders from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, the US, the UK, and beyond. It served as a beacon of inspiration for women worldwide, encouraging them to embrace their unique strengths and stand firm in their beliefs.

Mlambo-Ngcuka highlighted how being genuine and serving others are crucial in leadership. She encouraged women to accept their individual strengths, stay true to their convictions and keep improving. Her message resonated widely during the event, motivating participants to lead boldly and confidently. “In leadership, you must remember to be authentic. There is only one you, and you are enough. People will know what you stand for, so you have to be intentional about your beliefs. You also have to keep learning and developing intrinsic value,“ she said. Senior vice-president of International Operations at Dubai Economy & Tourism, Ibukun Awosika, a Nigerian entrepreneur, author, and organiser of TIWLC, set the mood for the conference in her opening speech.

She stated that the energy and excitement at TIWLC 2024 has been truly amazing. “This is a moment of empowerment, connection, and transformation for every woman. The conversations among women today will influence the future. I assure you that no one will leave this conference unchanged, it’s a life-altering experience,” said Ibukun Awosika. Dolika Banda, a well-known executive leader from Zambia with expertise in governance and investment, encouraged attendees to step out of their comfort zones and approach leadership with strong determination. Her advice deeply resonated with African women, inspiring them to clearly define and defend their principles and to always use their voices for positive change.

The conference also included a diverse group of speakers, such as Nigeria’s former Central Bank governor HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, who shared insights on leading change with bravery. Additionally, there was a plenary session moderated by Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, GM and group head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development at Zenith Bank, titled “Real-World Experiences”. Numerous prominent speakers provided valuable insights and practical experiences during these sessions, drawing from their extensive expertise in various critical areas.