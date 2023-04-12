Today is National Jacob Zuma day as the former statesman celebrates his 81st birthday. Well-wishers from across South Africa sent birthday messages on various platforms celebrating a person whom many refer to as uBaba (father) or uBaba ka Duduzane.

Among those who paid tribute to Zuma was his foundation, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC, national ANC, various organisations and South Africans from all walks of life. “Today, we celebrate the birthday of the son of the soil, H.E. President Zuma,” said the JGZ Foundation.. Current Sanco chairperson and former president, Jacob Zuma, at his 81st birthday celebration in Durban. Picture: Thakasani Khumalo The organisation wished for Zuma to have a long life.

“Wishing former President Jacob Zuma well on the occasion of his birthday. We wish President Zuma a long life, strength and good health. Continue serving our people with diligence, dedication and commitment,” said the ANC. The ANC KZN said April is associated with many events that shaped the history of the province and the country as a whole. “On this day, 12 April 2023, we pause to pay tribute to one of the pathfinders of this political freedom, President Jacob Zuma. Born on this day 81 years ago, Nxamalala represents the triumph of the human spirit of perseverance,” said ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

The cake presented to current Sanco chairperson and former president, Jacob Zuma, at his 81st birthday celebration in Durban. Picture: Thakasani Khumalo. Mtolo said Zuma rose from the depths of grinding rural poverty to attain the level of national and international prominence as a confident yet self-taught person. “President Zuma is living proof that where there is a will, there is a way. This is the day on which we must all appreciate the role Nxamalala played to ensure peace and stability in this province. “We recall that political violence weighed more heavily in this province than in any part of the country. It was Msholozi who set aside time, every day of the week, every week of the month and every month of the year to promote peace and reconciliation throughout the corners of the province,” Myolo said.

The party wished wish Zuma good health and shared his clan name: “Nina baka Lugaju kaMatomela kaShisa, Mashingizela ashiye impi yakhe, Dwala elibushelelezi,

Maphum’ ephethe inyama ngala, amasi ngapha, nobukhosi phambili”. The South African Natives Forum also joined in wishing Zuma well. “Happy birthday Nxamalala!!! Long live His Excellency President Jacob Zuma, long live!!!”.