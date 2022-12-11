Tony Yengeni disqualified from standing for NEC position

Johannesburg - ANC member Tony Yengeni has become the latest member of the party to be disqualified from standing for an ANC NEC position. Last week, former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini was disqualified from the ANC position after the party said her conviction on charges of perjury and a sentence of four years or a fine of R200 000 imposed against her made her unsuitable to stand for any party position at the upcoming 55th ANC National Conference set for Nasrec from December 16 to 20, 2022.

In a letter addressed to Yengeni dated Friday, November 9, the ANC Electoral Commission, headed by Kgalema Motlanthe, said the vetting process revealed information that negatively affects Yengeni’s eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate in the NEC. The ANC electoral rules, which have been recently adopted by the NEC ahead of the nominations process, exclude members who have been convicted and have served a prison sentence from standing for party positions in the NEC. "The vetting process as administered by the agency of the Electoral Committee known as Elexions has revealed information that negatively affects your eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate for all NEC positions during the 55th National Conference. The vetting information at our disposal reveals that you have a historical record of being found guilty of a serious crime in a court of law for which the prison sentence had been more than six months. To be specific, you are summarily disqualified as a candidate for all NEC positions, including additional members during the 55th National Conference, as per the rules that have been approved by the NEC," the committee said.

Following a similar disqualification, former ANC Women’s League leader Bathabile Dlamini threatened to sue the party. Boingotlo Maroane of Tim Sukazi Incorporated stated in a letter that Dlamini disputes her exclusion from contesting for an NEC position and that she intends to "institute legal proceedings" against the committee. The party said Dlamini is welcome to appeal the outcome of the vetting process, with the committee indicating that it will provide relevant representation for an appeal should she wish to do so.

