Too many guns in wrong hands, says councillor after four are gunned down in mass shooting

Johannesburg – Four people were gunned down in a mass shooting in Kwazakhele in the Eastern Cape. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene is making a request to the communities of Kwazakele and New Brighton to join hands with the police and stop the killing of people in their communities.

This call for action emanates from the death of four people and injuries to three others yesterday morning at a house in Nomjila Street in Kwazakele. According to police information, a patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a female who alleged that she and other people were shot at by unknown men in Nomjila Street. It is further alleged that about 11 people – six females and five males – were drinking and enjoying themselves at the house when three unknown men entered and started shooting.

“Four people, three females and a male were shot dead, while three others, two males and a female, sustained gunshot wounds. Four other people, two males and two females, escaped unhurt. The 28-year-old owner of the house died in the incident,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. She said the motive for the shooting and the suspects are unknown to police at this stage. Naidu said the next of kin of the deceased are still being traced and verified; they are between the ages of 20 and 25-years old.

She said members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit in Gqeberha are investigating a case involving four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. About three weeks ago, eight people were shot and killed in Kwazakhele and three others wounded at a birthday celebration where two unknown gunmen entered a yard and opened fire on the guests. Two weeks ago, not far from the area, 10 people were gunned down in separate incidents in the OR Tambo District.

The police are investigating the different cases and are pleading with the community to assist them with information to help track down the killers. “We cannot allow criminals to reign freely in our neighbourhoods, instilling fear in our citizens. Someone, somewhere knows something about these callous attacks, and we are appealing to them to help us find these dangerous criminals and remove them from society,” said Mene. Locals said they live in fear and are calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to bring measures such as a tactical response team to curb crime in their communities.