Top 10 naughtiest professions where you are most likely to cheat

Sales and teacher training and education lead the pack in professions more prone to infidelity. RANT Casino’s experts conducted a poll with 3 800 people in the UK to determine the main hubs for workplace affairs where infidelity was rampant.

Sales (14.5%), Teacher, Training and Education (13.7%), Healthcare (12.5%), Transport and Logistics (9.8%), Hospitality and Events Management (7.7%), Engineering and Manufacturing (6.6%), Property and Construction (5.5%), Accountancy, Banking and Finance (5.4%), Information Technology (4.6%), Armed Forces (4%), Recruitment and HR (2.2%), Charity and voluntary work(1.9%) Leisure, sport and tourism (1.9%). The survey revealed that people who work in sales stacked up as the top cheaters, with a striking 14.5% (239 individuals) admitting to having workplace affairs out of the 1 644 respondents who confessed to infidelity. Often with irregular working hours and numerous work functions or networking events to attend, this places the industry at the forefront as a prime breeding ground for infidelity.

Following closely with 13.7% (226 respondents) guilty of cheating on their significant other, the second most common cheaters were in education: professors, teachers and lecturers. A surprising profession to land among the top three. Intelligence is indeed sex and you never know what sort of extracurricular activity your teacher spouse is involved in being named among the naughtiest of professionals.

In third place were healthcare workers, with a staggering 12.5% (205 respondents) owning up to having cheated with a colleague. Plagued by long and unpredictable hours, overnight emergency shifts and paramount stress, health professionals may seek solace with someone who is in the same field and understands their daily struggles. Transport and logistics ranked as the fourth most likely to engage in infidelity (9.8%), while hospitality and events management accounted for 126 cases of infidelity (7.7%).