File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Two top Gauteng police officers have been honoured for their determination and contribution to the convictions of 1357 criminals charged with sexual offences and murder, including child pornography. Constable Tlala John Mokoena, of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences in Braamfontein, and Detective Thompson Bvuma, of the same unit in Krugersdorp, ensured the accused were given 371 life sentences and more than 4629 years in prison in 838 cases, in a space of six months.

The two officers were given the National Commissioner's Special Awards on Wednesday.

Mokoena said that getting justice for victims was the driving force behind his success.

“This work is a calling. You are basically working for God, because you are dealing with broken and fragile people.

"You need to push and ensure that victims get the closure they need," he said.

"If you know this is just a pay cheque to you, then resign, because you will not see any results.”

Bvuma said he was not expecting the award and was surprised to be one of the recipients.

When asked what kept him going in such an emotionally draining field, he said "passion".

“It is a selfless job," said Bvuma.

"It is fulfilling to me whenever a criminal is convicted and victims get justice. My heart smiles.”

Mokoena’s successes included the arrest of six serial rapists, who were sentenced to a combined 17 life sentences and more than 800 years in prison.

He was also responsible for the recent conviction of the Soweto taxi rapist, Lebogang Gift Mokoena.

Bvuma was allocated the rape case in 2016.

As a seasoned detective, he linked the suspect he had arrested to 13 other rape cases in a reign of terror that started in 2014.

The offender was convicted on 52 charges, including rape, kidnapping and assault.

He was handed down 15 life sentences and 105 years in prison.