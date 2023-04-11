Top SA cops in Tanzania to bring Bester back to face justice

Johannesburg - Top South African police officers are currently engaged with their Tanzanian counterparts to finalise all legal processes required to bring former fugitive and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his accomplices to face the full might of justice back home. Bester’s escape is one of the most talked about daring escapes, where almost every day a new character is named.

On Friday, Bester, his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a Mozambican national, Zakaria Alberto, were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania. According to reports, the suspects were allegedly assaulted while attempting to resist arrest, which was led by the Tanzanian Police Force and Interpol. Bester has been on the run since his escape from Mangaung Maximum Security Prison in the Free State in May last year.

Yesterday, police confirmed the arrest of two suspects, a former G4S employee and a man believed to be Magudumana’s father, in connection with the escape from the Mangaung prison facility by Bester. Police arrested a 39-year-old former G4S employee and a 65-year-old man from Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal. A multidisciplinary team investigating the escape apprehended the duo over the past weekend.

They were due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court today. Police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the former G4S employee was arrested at his residence in Bloemfontein on Saturday, while the 65-year-old man was arrested on Friday at his home in Port Edward. “Both suspects have been charged with aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody,” Mathe said.

She said that the delegation led by SAPS Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing, LieutenantGeneral Tebello Mosikili, had arrived in Arusha, Tanzania. “The team is currently engaged with their Tanzanian counterparts to finalise all legal processes required towards bringing escapee Bester and his accomplices to justice in South Africa,” Mathe said. The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, welcomed the latest arrests and confirmed that the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out, she said.

Reports further suggested that at the time of her arrest in Tanzania, Magudumana was using the name Martha Patience Mmerika Nitshini. However, there is a Dr Pashy on Instagram who uses the names as hers. Her profile reads: “Mfungho’s mom, Power Women, Dr Anaesthesiologist, Women’s Empowerment. Philanthropist.” South Africans on Twitter said that she should be investigated as well for being associated with Magudumana and actress Moitheri “Terry”

Pheto, who is a subject of a Special Investigating Unit lotto fraud probe – her luxury house recently went under the hammer and was auctioned. Dr Pashy encouraged people to attend a R550 webinar with herself, Magudumana, and Pheto in a poster that was making the rounds on social media. The Star contacted Dr Pashy via her Instagram account for comment, however, there was no response.

Magudumana’s brother, Nkosinathi Sekeleni, has admitted knowing about Bester and his sister. In an interview with a talk radio station last month, he said that he spoke out after a fallout with his sister, and since then the matter was taken to court and resolved. He had said that he had no knowledge of the whereabouts of his sister or Bester.