Jonathan Hoffenberg, a social worker and manager of Parent and Community Empowerment and Support (PACES), has urged parents to turn their attention to the mental health and well-being of their teens as exams loom. Hoffenberg said the pressure can be extremely intense for teenagers and often motivates teen suicide.

According to research, it has been shown that two-thirds of adolescents experience levels of exam stress that mental health organisations would describe as “worrying”. “Self-harm due to exam pressure is on the rise globally. A study carried out by the National Education Union in the UK in 2018 reported that 56% of young people have been self-harming or think of self-harming, with four in five learners saying the reason was related to school tests and exams. We need the role-players in our children’s lives to think seriously about the mental health of our teens and to take charge in helping them to deal with these pressures,” Hoffenberg said. He said that final exams, especially matric finals, are often viewed as an obstacle course children must overcome to move forward into adult life.

Hoffenberg’s top tips for parents to help get their teens through the stress of exams: * Recognise what causes stress: poor sleep, not eating, social pressures, family dysfunction, etc. * Expect interpersonal issues to arise at this time when all parties are under stress. While friendship can be a source of escape, parents should encourage teens to step away when conflict arises, while recognising that their feelings are valid.

* Remind your teen of the bigger picture. When it comes to time management, the important thing is to aim for balance. Studying all day and night is not healthy, but don’t expect your teen to maintain their normal schedule with extramurals, social engagement, and hobbies. Keep downtime and family time in the mix, and put some positive support mechanisms in place * Perspective: helping others less fortunate like a once-a-month volunteer session at the animal shelter can place a teen’s life in context.

* Encourage good nutrition, especially eating protein, and drinking water (watch out for energy drinks). * Communicate, check in, and remind them to de-stress. * Create a study plan that helps them prioritise – and be willing to change plans if needed.