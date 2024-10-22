‘Toso’ and ‘Exodus’ – a journey through South African storytelling

The South African State Theatre delivered a gripping double bill with Tragedy of Samuel Omunye (Toso) and Exodus, captivating audiences with intense themes of power, betrayal, and free will. Exodus: A Spiritual Journey on Fire

Directed and designed by Isana Maseko, Exodus opened with a single mattress at the centre of the stage, setting a symbolic tone for the narrative. Performed in Sesotho, the language added an intimate rhythm to the performance. A beautiful moment unfolded as the actors switched candles one by one, filling the space with a spiritual ambiance. On the far upper-right corner, a performer moved with quiet intensity, enhancing the atmosphere.

Real fire on stage, contained in a traditional zinc bowl and accompanied by cups, added to the ritualistic feel of the production. The spiritual gestures of the characters felt authentic, and the momentum built steadily, especially during moments of ancestral invocation. Exodus - a spiritual journey on fire. Picture: LuluEzra An unexpected power outage added a magical twist to the experience. As the lights went out, the audience illuminated the theatre with phone flashes, and the performers embraced the moment, delivering even more powerful and emotionally charged scenes. The phrase “Leave this body” resonated deeply, marking one of the show’s climactic moments.

Credits: Sello Ramolahloane – Priest/Moses; Bafana Nkuna – Aldehyde; Siyabonga Radebe – Sechaba The ‘Tragedy of Samuel Omunye (Toso)’ maintained character consistency from beginning to end, added the writer. Picture: LuluEzra The Tragedy of Samuel Omunye (Toso): A Philosophical Duel Written and directed by Masai Sepuru, Toso took audiences on an intense intellectual journey.

Set in the fictional war-torn country of Niamba, the story follows a professor and a general locked in a fierce debate over free will and hard determinism, with the fate of 60 000 lives hanging in the balance. The performances were mesmerising. James Sithole delivered a calm, reflective portrayal of the professor, while Siya played the general with fiery intensity, embodying the emotional weight of his role. The exchange of words between the two characters gave goosebumps, blending intellectual depth with emotional vulnerability.

Realism was the play’s defining style. Memorable moments included the soldier’s trembling hands and the eerie sound of a knife slamming onto a table. The bond between the characters and their nuanced line delivery kept the audience emotionally engaged. Quiet moments, like drinking tea together, added layers of tension and intimacy. Siya played the general with fiery intensity. Picture: LuluEzra The show maintained character consistency from beginning to end, with variations in tone that were masterfully executed.

One stand-out moment occurred when the only sound in the theatre was the hum of the fan, allowing the audience to absorb the full weight of the performance. The strobe-lit ending was startling, leaving the audience jumping in their seats and cementing the emotional impact of the play. Credits: James Sithole – Professor; Siya – General.

A Triumph for South African Theatre Both Exodus and Toso showcased the brilliance of storytelling and theatre-making, blending spiritual, philosophical, and emotional elements to create an unforgettable experience. These productions highlighted the depth of South African theatre, making a powerful case for more performances like these.