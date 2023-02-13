Toss aims to go global, grow his brand after inking Billiato deal

Johannnesburg - Popular musician Toss, real name Pholoso Masombuka, shares thrilling details about his new deal as a brand ambassador and his plans to be a global star. He says inking a deal as an ambassador with the popular alcohol brand, Billiato, was a dream come true for him, as he had always wanted to work with Cassper Nyovest.

Masombuka was animated to share that partnering with a South African black-owned product was a major success for him. “I was excited; it’s always been a dream to work with Cassper Nyovest, and for it to happen through one of his biggest brands is a big deal for me. “The idea of a South African black-owned product partnering with a South African black artist, that’s history and we both artists… that will change a lot in the industry and inspire kids coming up from the townships to see anything is possible.”

The Umlando hitmaker says the new deal means growth for him, and working with Nyovest has taught him a lesson to never limit himself. “It means growth for me and my brand; we’re only going up from here. Cass shows me to never limit myself, to always strive to be the best in my field, to remain humble, and to look out for the people I love,” said Masombuka. Asked how the response had been since the announcement of their partnership, he said his fans were also elated about the deal.

“Everyone is proud of me, and my fans are excited about the partnership; we already have fans buying Billiato since the announcement.” Speaking about his hopes for the future, he says he wants to thrive and be a global artist. “A different side of me musically; more crazy campaigns with Billiato, big shows. I just want to see myself as a global artist in two years, with growth for Billiato and myself.”