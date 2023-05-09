Tourism Minister De Lille, says BRICS plays a crucial role in sector

Johannesburg - Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille says that BRICS countries constitute the largest trading partners in Africa and the most significant new investors. De Lille was speaking at the African Dialogue on Tourism, where she said that countries like China, India, and Brazil have a massive emerging middle class ready to explore South Africa and the continent.

She highlighted that, together, the BRICS contribute nearly 31.5 percent of the global GDP. ‘’The significance of South Africa's participation in BRICS is enormous for Africa and underpins our commitment to participate in the continent's development, building a better Africa and a better world. Growing tourism is one of the focus areas for the BRICS,’’ De Lille said. She said that Brazil showed the highest increase in volume for the first three months of 2023, more than any other Central and South American country.

‘’It is encouraging that later this year, Brazilian airline LATAM is reinstating its direct flight between Johannesburg and Sao Paulo. Based on this commitment, South Africa's BRICS Sous-Sherpa, Mr Ben Joubert, is here to discuss the potential of the BRICS markets for all African countries, especially in the tourism sector,’’ she said. Meanwhile, she said that in South Africa, there would be the implementation of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan that was pulled together with inputs from the sector, government, and the whole of society. ‘’I invite African countries to share their successes,’’ she said.

De Lille said the more collaborative and open way of doing things aligns perfectly with the objectives and benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which creates a predictable environment for investment. ‘’In March 2023, South Africa reported a recovery of 78.5% of tourist arrivals as recorded pre-Covid in 2019,’’ according to Statistics South Africa. Visitors from the rest of Africa increased by 102% between January and March 2023 compared to the year before. Over one million fellow Africans visited South Africa in the year's first three months," added De Lille.