Tourism Minister De Lille says Tottenham deal not above board

Johannesburg – Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille says that the Tottenham Hotspur FC and SA Tourism Sponsorship Proposal, which has been in the public domain, does not comply with Section 217 of the Constitution, the Treasury instructions issued in terms of the PublicFinance Management Act 1 of 1999 (PFMA) and SA Tourism’s own Supply Chain Management Policy.
“As the Minister and as the Department of Tourism, we are committed to growing tourism, getting into untapped markets and truly reaching our full potential. However, everything we do, will be done in accordance with the law and due process. Now in this time of global economic crisis, we need innovation and we need to work together to grow our markets and create more jobs for our people in a cost-effective manner,” said de Lille.
The minister said the deal has been marred by a lot of controversy and has raised many questions – and that there was a need to resolve this matter decisively and in the best interest of the people of South Africa as soon as possible.
“As a country, when we enter into such massive partnerships, it is vital that we are able to be fully accountable, that we are transparent and can answer South Africans clearly and honestly.
“Based on the board chairperson’s interim response received this morning, 24 March 24, my advice to the SA Tourism Board is that the proposal may as well be stopped completely,” said De Lille.
The Star