The DA-run metro put its foot down against Telkom, accusing the telecommunications giant of bulldozing its way and erecting the tower in a piece of land zoned only for residential property.
Put up in 2016 at a property of Hilda Isabel Kalu in Heathfield, Cape Town, the mast has been a site of legal strife for the last three years. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled in favour of the metro last year.
The court found against Telkom’s argument that the city’s Telecommunications Mast Infrastructure Policy adopted in 2002 was unconstitutional as it could be applied to block nationally needed telecommunications infrastructure.
Telkom is now headed to the apex court to argue its case and seek to appeal the SCA judgment.