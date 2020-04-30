Township residents abandon spaza shops for large retailers during lockdown

Spaza shops in townships across the country are seeing erosion of their customer base as consumers resort to large retailers during the lockdown. These are some of the findings of a study carried out by Foshizi, a Randburg-based research group. Researchers gathered data over 21 days in Alexandra, Mamelodi, Soweto, Cosmo City, Tembisa, Tswelopele, the Honeydew Informal Settlement and KwaDabeka in KwaZulu-Natal. The study was intended to inform brands of consumer trends in the townships during and after the lockdown. The “decline in footprint” to spaza shops was a result of their prices being slightly higher than those of the chain stores, Foshizi found.

“Though one might think that spaza shops should be busier as township dwellers should be shopping at their local spaza store to avoid travel to the bigger malls, that is not necessarily the case,” said the study.

“Spaza stores, which are known to charge a slightly higher premium as a result of the convenience they offer, are feeling the pinch as cash-strapped consumers would rather go to the big retailers for their top-ups, and keeping the purchase of primarily bread and unanticipated, yet spontaneous needs, such as cooldrink, to the local spaza.

“Spaza store owners confirm that the categories doing well are breads and baked goods as well as juice and tea likely due to alcohol not being available.

“Beverages such as cooldrinks are selling well, which is almost always bought in returnable bottles so they can be sold to get the deposit back in difficult times.”

Spaza shop owners grappled with whether to open each day, Foshizi found. “For the spaza store owner, the decline in footprint is so discouraging that there is a strong sentiment there is almost no point in opening.

“To make matters worse, under the lockdown regulation, spaza stores must be closed by 6pm which is way earlier than usual,” the study found.

Spaza shops were just one part of the township economy taking blows from the lockdown.

“Business is dwindling for informal traders,” said the report. “There are a number of factors driving this, one of which is the list of items that cannot be sold during the lockdown.

“Street vendors who have suffered the anguish of the trading licence saga, are no doubt, the biggest losers in the informal trader equation.”

Stokvels too “face chaos and turmoil”. Members battle to find money to make their monthly contributions.

“However, payment cannot be deferred, as members who were due for a payout during this period, declare that they now need it more than ever,” said Foshizi.

The possible loss to spaza shops and other informal businesses after the lockdown could be the gain of big brands.

“The impact of this global pandemic is likely to be grim and long lasting, how brands respond to this crisis could determine their relationship with consumers for years to come,” the study said. “Price gouging and predatory hikes will have a negative impact on consumer sentiments and perceptions about your brand, that are likely to leave a bitter, lingering taste in the mouth of the consumer.”